The Lemon Tree was founded in 1974 to provide family haircuts. When Joan M. Cable purchased her first salon in Bethpage, New York, this mother of three kept the salon open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Today, nearly 100 franchises offer services ranging from haircuts and styling to beard and mustache trim, updos, body waves, highlighting, coloring and permanents.