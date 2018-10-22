Lemon Tree Family Salons
Family hair salons
Founded
1974
Franchising Since
1976 (42 Years)
Corporate Address
55 Egale Rock Ave.
East Hanover, NJ 07936
CEO
Jonathan Shaw
Initial Investment ⓘ
$131,800 - $179,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
$115/wk.
Lemon Tree Family Salons has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
50 hours
Additional Training:
Additional training available
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5 - 10
Today, nearly 100 franchises offer services ranging from haircuts and styling to beard and mustache trim, updos, body waves, highlighting, coloring and permanents.
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania