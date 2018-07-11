Lennys Grill & Subs
Subs, Philly cheesesteaks, salads
Founded
1998
Franchising Since
2001 (17 Years)
Corporate Address
8295 Tournament Dr., #200
Memphis, TN 38125
CEO
Kevin Martin
Parent Company
Lenny's Franchise Systems LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$188,216 - $396,146
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Lennys Grill & Subs has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
162 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
As needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8 - 10