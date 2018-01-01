Let's Yo!
Self-serve frozen yogurt
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
43 Country Rd. 537 W.
Colts Neck, NJ 07722
CEO
Eric Casaburi
Initial Investment ⓘ
$355,800 - $548,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Let's Yo! has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
ongoing
Classroom Training:
1-2 weeks
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 10