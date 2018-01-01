Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
468 N. Camden Dr.
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
CEO
Adam Caldwell
Initial Investment ⓘ
$97,500 - $139,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Libertana has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
200 hours