Lice Clinics of America
Lice-treatment services and products
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
154 E. Myrtle Ave., #304
Murray, UT 84107
CEO
Claire Roberts
Initial Investment ⓘ
$68,000 - $104,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$42,000 - $42,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$35/treatment
Lice Clinics of America has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Classroom Training:
20 hours
Additional Training:
Online self-study/certification
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 5