Lice Squad Canada Inc.
Head-lice-removal services and products
Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2002 (16 Years)
Corporate Address
106 Saunders Rd., #12
Barrie, ON L4N 9A8
CEO
Dawn Mucci
Initial Investment ⓘ
$25,750 - $95,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$20,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$17,500 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Lice Squad Canada Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing coaching
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1