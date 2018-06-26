Lifeologie Franchising
Mental-health therapy services
Founded
1999
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
3303 Lee Pkwy., #102
Dallas, TX 75219
CEO
Melanie Wells
Parent Company
wefixbrains LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$50,000 - $150,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $34,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Lifeologie Franchising offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Lifeologie Franchising has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
10 hours
Classroom Training:
25 hours
Additional Training:
As needed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1