Link Business
Business brokerages
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
3711 Long Beach Blvd., #900
Long Beach, CA 90807
CEO
Aaron Toresen
Initial Investment ⓘ
$53,200 - $148,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$53,200 - $148,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Link Business has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
16 hours
Additional Training:
Online broker academy
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1