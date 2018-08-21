Link Staffing Services
Staffing, HR solutions
Founded
1980
Franchising Since
1994 (24 Years)
Corporate Address
1800 Bering Dr., #800
Houston, TX 77057
CEO
Bill & Karen Pitts
Parent Company
Link Staffing Services
Initial Investment ⓘ
$112,500 - $199,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000 - $250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000 - $160,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
Varies
Link Staffing Services offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, accounts receivable, payroll
Link Staffing Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
$15,000 off franchise fee & reduced royalty fees for first year
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
59.45 hours
Additional Training:
At field office & at support center
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2