Locali/Localita & The Badasserie
Natural food and deli markets; vegan fast food
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
5825 Franklin Ave.
Hollywood, CA 90028
CEO
Melissa Rosen
Parent Company
Locali Healthy Franchise
Initial Investment ⓘ
$162,750 - $532,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-2.5%
Locali/Localita & The Badasserie has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
197 hours
Classroom Training:
111 hours
Additional Training:
At grand opening
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 12