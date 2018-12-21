Founded
2016
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
3415 Radio Rd., #101
Naples, FL 34104
Initial Investment ⓘ
$88,850 - $174,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$29,900
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$29,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,900 - $29,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Lume has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
5 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
7 - 10