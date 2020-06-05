Lume Lash Brow Beauty
About
Founded

2016

Franchising Since

2018 (2 Years)

Corporate Address

3415 Radio Rd., #101
Naples, FL 34104

CEO

Michelle Nelson

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$88,850 - $174,400

Net-worth Requirement

$54,900

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$29,900 - $29,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1.5%

Financing Options

Lume Lash Brow Beauty has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

40 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

7 - 10

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $88,850 High - $174,400
Units
+200.0%+2 UNITS (1 Year) +200.0%+2 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
