Luv 2 Play
Indoor playgrounds
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
13200 W. Foxfire Dr., #144
Surprise, AZ 85378
CEO
Julie Caricato
Initial Investment ⓘ
$303,450 - $1,076,250
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Luv 2 Play has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
14.3 hours
Classroom Training:
12.9 hours