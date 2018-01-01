Magic Bubbles
Pressure washing
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
1799 7th Ave. N.
Lake Worth, FL 33461
CEO
William Nicoloso
Parent Company
Magic Bubbles Franchising
Initial Investment ⓘ
$79,025 - $197,800
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Magic Bubbles has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
1 week
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Florida