Magic Cup Cafe
Bubble tea, coffee, smoothies, juices

About
Founded

2014

Franchising Since

2019 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

1250 N. Bowser Rd.
Richardson, TX 75081

Leadership

My Lynn Nguyen, CEO

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$283,900 - $540,400

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000 - $150,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$45,000 - $45,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Magic Cup Cafe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Security/Safety Procedures

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

96 hours

Classroom Training:

14 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $283,900 High - $540,400
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new units internationally.

