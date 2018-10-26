Maids by Trade
Residential cleaning
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
4439 S.E. Johnson Creek Blvd.
Portland, OR 97222
CEO
Fortino Garibay
Initial Investment ⓘ
$8,995 - $109,995
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$2,995 - $9,995
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6-12%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 royalty fee credit
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
44 hours
Classroom Training:
36 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10