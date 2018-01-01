Maid Simple House Cleaning
Residential cleaning
Maid Simple House Cleaning
Residential cleaning
About
4 Concourse Pkwy., #201
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
4 Concourse Pkwy., #201
Atlanta, GA 30328
CEO
Bart Pruett
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$10,595
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$10,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$10,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$6,995 - $6,995
Ongoing Royalty Fee
15-19%
Financing Options
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
2-3 days
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $10,595 High -
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Related Franchises
Franchise Articles
Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?
Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.
Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations
Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream
Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks
Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.