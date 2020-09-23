2013
2020 (0 Years)
112 N. Curry St.
Carson City, CA 89703
Neel Parekh, CEO
$47,600 - $66,550
$35,000 - $35,000
6%
2%
MaidThis Cleaning has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
15% off franchise fee
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
24 hours
26 hours