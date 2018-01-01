Mama Bella's Pizza & Calzones
Pizza and calzones
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
4330 N.E. 22nd Ave.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33308
CEO
John Amodeo
Initial Investment ⓘ
$221,650 - $398,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Mama Bella's Pizza & Calzones has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Toll-Free Line
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
104 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours