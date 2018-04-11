Mango Biche Mia
Shaved mango
Founded
2015
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
4028 S.W. 11th St., #1
Coral Gables, FL 33134
CEO
Manuel Felipe Romero
Initial Investment ⓘ
$56,350 - $90,600
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$19,900
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$19,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$19,900 - $19,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Mango Biche Mia has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
On-The-Job Training:
25 hours
Classroom Training:
2 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5 - 10