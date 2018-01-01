Martinizing Delivers
Dry cleaning and laundry delivery
Founded
1949
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
2060 Coolidge Hwy.
Berkley, MI 48072
CEO
Kevin Kaeding
Initial Investment ⓘ
$62,850 - $85,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$85,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$35,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,500 - $24,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Martinizing Delivers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Classroom Training:
1 week
Additional Training:
At existing franchise location