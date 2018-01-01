Massage Addict
Therapeutic massage
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
1 Eglinton Ave. E., #602
Toronto, ON M4P 3A1
CEO
Fraser Clarke
Initial Investment ⓘ
$194,000 - $354,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,000 - $39,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Massage Addict has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
3-5 days
Classroom Training:
1 week
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10 - 12