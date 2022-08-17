FREE Franchise Guide!
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$136K - $216K
Units as of 2022
1 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Mela Beauty Studio

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Lash & Brow Services
Founded
2018
Leadership
Melanie Jovanovic, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
1 (as of 2022)

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
9330 N.W. 25th St.
Miami, FL 33172

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mela Beauty Studio franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$135,600 - $216,400
Net Worth Requirement
$35,000
Cash Requirement
$35,000
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Mela Beauty Studio has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
67 hours
Classroom Training
39-47 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in franchise ownership like Mela Beauty Studio? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to Mela Beauty Studio.

StretchLab

Assisted stretching
Ranked #498
Request Info

Deka Lash

Eyelash extensions
Ranked #332
Learn More

Right at Home

Home care, medical staffing
Ranked #211
Request Info

Amazing Lash Studio

Eyelash-extension studios
Ranked #288
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Business News

Franchise Brokers, Referral Consultants and Career Coaches Can Help You Find the Right Business Opportunity

2022 Franchise Supplier Rankings: Top Franchise Brokers, Referral Consultants, and Career Coaches

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

Franchise

Now Is a Better Time Than Ever to Land This Type of Financing for Your Franchise

An economic perfect storm has created a flood of cash in the market.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Business News

The 50 Franchise Companies Doing the Most to Champion Diversity

As the franchise industry works to diversify its ranks, these brands have taken the lead—helping people from underrepresented groups achieve their franchising dreams.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

What's It Like to Be the First U.S. Franchisee for a Successful International Franchise? This Miami Entrepreneur Is Finding Out.

Sergio Aguirre signed up to be the first stateside franchisee for the successful laundry franchise, Mr Jeff.

Business News

When This Dog Training Company Went Off-Course, The Owner Took a Time-Out. Here's How He Got It Back on All Fours.

Zoom Room CEO Mark Van Wye found the value of stepping back to reassess.

Business News

Looking For a Good Franchise Accountant? Here Are 15 Of The Top Firms.

2022 Franchise Supplier Rankings: Top Accounting Firms

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing