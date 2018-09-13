Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
56 W. 22nd St., 2nd Fl.
New York, NY 10010
CEO
Spencer Rubin
Parent Company
Aurify Brands
Initial Investment ⓘ
$426,946 - $767,369
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Melt Shop has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
224 hours
Classroom Training:
24 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15