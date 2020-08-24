Merlin Complete Auto Care
Auto repair and maintenance services, tires

About
Founded

1975

Franchising Since

1975 (45 Years)

Corporate Address

440 S. Church St., #700
Charlotte, NC 28202

Leadership

Jonathan Fitzpatrick, CEO

Parent Company

Driven Brands

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$251,200 - $413,000

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$110,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6.9%

Ad Royalty Fee

5%

Financing Options

Merlin Complete Auto Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

$10,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

40 hours

Classroom Training:

21 hours

Additional Training:

At corporate training center

Number of Employees Required to Run:

5

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $251,200 High - $413,000
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin

Franchise Articles

5 Deadly Sins That Can Wreck Your Franchise – and How to Avoid Them

5 Deadly Sins That Can Wreck Your Franchise – and How to Avoid Them

Understanding the numbers, knowing your operation inside and out, and being the best at one thing at a minimum are keys to survival
Danny Cattan and James Vitrano | 5 min read
5 Ways to Help Your Business Win in Times of Crisis

5 Ways to Help Your Business Win in Times of Crisis

As the president of a business deemed essential throughout the crisis, here's what I've learned.
Tim Davis | 4 min read
Wild for Animals? Check Out the Top 6 Franchises for Pet Lovers

Wild for Animals? Check Out the Top 6 Franchises for Pet Lovers

Here's how to own your own business... while spending time with furry (or feathered) friends.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
What Restaurant Franchising Will Look Like in 2021

What Restaurant Franchising Will Look Like in 2021

Three areas for restaurants to focus on right now to be prepared.
Mark Siebert | 5 min read
The 6 Top Automotive Franchises From the Entrepreneur Franchise 500

The 6 Top Automotive Franchises From the Entrepreneur Franchise 500

Here are the top six car-maintenance franchises of 2020.
Matthew McCreary | 3 min read

