Metropolitan Movers Franchising Ltd.
Residential/commercial moving services

About
Founded

2010

Franchising Since

2013 (6 Years)

Corporate Address

16 Spinnaker Wy., #17
Concord, ON L4K 2T8

CEO

Ilia Gerchikov

Parent Company

Metropolitan Movers Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$52,150 - $250,000

Net-worth Requirement

$100,000 - $1,000,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$48,500 - $250,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$29,500 - $49,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7.5%

Ad Royalty Fee

3%

Financing Options

Metropolitan Movers Franchising Ltd. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Metropolitan Movers Franchising Ltd. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

20 hours

Classroom Training:

20 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

4 - 6

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $52,150 High - $250,000
Units
+5.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +233.3%+14 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

