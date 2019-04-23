2010
2013 (6 Years)
16 Spinnaker Wy., #17
Concord, ON L4K 2T8
Ilia Gerchikov
Metropolitan Movers Inc.
$52,150 - $250,000
$100,000 - $1,000,000
$48,500 - $250,000
$29,500 - $49,500
7.5%
3%
Metropolitan Movers Franchising Ltd. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Metropolitan Movers Franchising Ltd. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
10% off franchise fee
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
20 hours
20 hours
4 - 6