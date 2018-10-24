Metropolitan Movers Inc.
Residential/commercial moving services
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
16 Spinnaker Wy., #17
Concord, ON L4K 2T8
CEO
Ilia Gerchikov
Initial Investment ⓘ
$55,500 - $250,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$48,500 - $250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,500 - $29,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Metropolitan Movers Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Metropolitan Movers Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 6