Miracle Leaf Health Centers
Health centers providing medical marijuana cards
Founded
2017
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
2607 N. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33127
CEO
David Quintana
Parent Company
Miracle Leaf Corp.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$78,250 - $93,300
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,900 - $49,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Miracle Leaf Health Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
5 hours
Additional Training:
On-site training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3