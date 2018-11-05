Mister Softee
Soft-serve ice cream trucks
Founded
1956
Franchising Since
2000 (18 Years)
Corporate Address
901 E. Clements Bridge Rd.
Runnemede, NJ 08078
CEO
John Conway
Initial Investment ⓘ
$158,500 - $181,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$7,500 - $7,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$3.5K/yr.
Mister Softee offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social media
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
30-50 hours