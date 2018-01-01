Bio

Founded by Bruce Brillinger in 1963, Mister Transmission now has franchised locations throughout Canada. Franchisees specialize in imports, 4x4 and front-wheel-drive transmissions, but also repair front axles, automatics, standards, clutches and differentials. Two-year clutch and nationwide warranties are available, and the franchises offer customers courtesy cars, free local towing and free multi-check and road tests.