Mister Transmission Int'l.
Transmission repair and services
Founded
1963
Franchising Since
1969 (49 Years)
Corporate Address
9675 Yonge St., 2nd Fl.
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1V7
CEO
Randall Moore
Parent Company
Responsive Brands Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$155,517
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$175,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
Varies
Mister Transmission Int'l. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
ongoing
Classroom Training:
1 week
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4