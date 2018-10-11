Mobile Bling
New and used cell phones, accessories, and repairs
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
3022 Weddington Rd., #200
Matthews, NC 28105
CEO
Sheetal Soni
Initial Investment ⓘ
$78,650 - $208,100
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Mobile Bling has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
72 hours
Classroom Training:
44 hours