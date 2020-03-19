Mold Response Team
Mold inspection services

About
Founded

2016

Franchising Since

2019 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

20285 Ocean Key Dr.
Boca Raton, FL 33498

CEO

Tal Eilon

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$81,600 - $91,050

Net-worth Requirement

$40,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$40,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$40,000 - $40,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

10-8%

Ad Royalty Fee

$100/mo.

Financing Options

Mold Response Team has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Grand Opening

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Social media

On-The-Job Training:

30 hours

Classroom Training:

43 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $81,600 High - $91,050
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

