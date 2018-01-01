Montessori League Academy
Preschool
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
282 S. Flamingo Rd.
Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
CEO
Salma Ajani
Parent Company
Montessori Ivy League Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$350,000 - $750,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$48,000 - $48,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6.75%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Montessori League Academy has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
26 hours