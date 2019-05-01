Morning Dew Massage & Wellness
Massage and facials
About
Founded

2010

Franchising Since

2018 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

1013 Northwest Hwy., #110
Garland, TX 75041

CEO

Sernerick Greer

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$265,084 - $406,213

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$150,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$28,000 - $28,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6-5%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Morning Dew Massage & Wellness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$10,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

90 hours

Classroom Training:

59 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $265,084 High - $406,213
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

