Morrison Plus Property Inspections
Property inspections
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
13200 Brooks Dr., #J
Baldwin Park, CA 91706
CEO
Duane Morrison
Initial Investment ⓘ
$53,092 - $74,313
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Morrison Plus Property Inspections offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Morrison Plus Property Inspections has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
50 hours
Classroom Training:
25 hours