Initial investment
$55K - $92K
Units as of 2021
500 19.6% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Mosquito Authority

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Pest Control
Founded
2003
Parent Company
Mainline Brands
Leadership
Chris Buitron, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ
16
# of Units
500 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook
Corporate Address
346 9th St. S.E.
Hickory, NC 28602
Corporate Address: Mosquito Authority

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mosquito Authority franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000 - $50,000
Initial Investment
$55,350 - $91,700
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$35,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
$100-$150/mo.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Mosquito Authority has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
3 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Mosquito Authority landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

