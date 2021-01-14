Mosquito Mary's

Outdoor pest control
Initial investment
$60K - $119K

Company Overview

About Mosquito Mary's

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Pest Control, Maintenance,
Founded
2018
Parent Company
Mosquito Mary's Franchising LLC
Leadership
Nicholas Spencer, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
Where seeking
Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
# of Units
1

Franchisor Information

Social
Corporate Address
95 Washington St., #3
Foxboro, MA 02035
Corporate Address: Mosquito Mary's

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mosquito Mary's franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,500 - $29,500
Initial Investment
$59,850 - $119,100
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Mosquito Mary's offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
11 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Additional Training
Ongoing
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

