Mosquito Mary's
- Units as of 2020
-
1 Yearly Data not available
- 2020 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$60K - $119K
Company Overview
About Mosquito Mary's
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Pest Control, Maintenance,
- Founded
- 2018
- Parent Company
- Mosquito Mary's Franchising LLC
- Leadership
- Nicholas Spencer, CEO
Franchising Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (1 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 18
- Where seeking
- Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
- # of Units
- 1
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mosquito Mary's franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $29,500 - $29,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $59,850 - $119,100
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Mosquito Mary's offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 11 hours
- Classroom Training
- 24 hours
- Additional Training
- Ongoing
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
What Can a Franchise Advisor Do for You?
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to Mosquito Mary's.
Mosquito Joe
- Title
- Pest Control
- Role
- Ranked #218
Mosquito Hunters
- Title
- Pest Control
- Role
- Ranked #291
Mosquito Squad
- Title
- Pest Control
- Role
- Ranked #489
Pestmaster Services Inc.
- Title
- Pest Control
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
What Preschools Get Right and Franchisors Get Wrong
Franchise Brands Need to Better Promote Franchisees' Confidence and Competence
Why Emerging Franchisors Need a Virtual (Assistant) Army For Growth
Using outsourced talent can help an emerging franchisor grow their business without overextending themselves
Free On-Demand Webinar: 3 Myths & Truths of Owning a Franchise
There are a lot of rumors surrounding what it's like to own a franchise, so how can you tell what's fact from fiction?
Free On-Demand Webinar: How to Overcome the Five Mental Pitfalls of Running a Franchise
As a franchise owner, you don't just run a business-you feel your business.
Free On-Demand Webinar: 3 Essential Steps for Becoming a Wealthy Franchisee
Top-ranked franchisees have certain strategies and routines in common that lead to their successes.
What Franchisors Need to Know When Hiring a Marketing Agency
To create consistency (and success) across multiple locations, franchises should find a marketing agency that understands their story-and knows how to tell it across platforms.