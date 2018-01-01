MosquitoNix
Outdoor pest control
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
2150 Chenault Dr., #A
Carrollton, TX 75006
Initial Investment ⓘ
$25,000 - $100,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000 - $400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$2,500 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
MosquitoNix offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
3-5 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3