Joseph Bisogno started out running a lemonade stand when he was 6, bought an ice cream truck at 18 and later purchased a gas station. In 1988, Bisogno started Mr. Goodcents Inc. after nearly 10 years of experience with the McDonald’s Corp.

The first Mr. Goodcents franchised location opened just 2 years later, and there are now more than 115 franchised restaurants nationwide. The locations offer dine-in, carry-out and delivery of salads, soup, pastas and submarine sandwiches ranging from traditional turkey, ham and cheese or meatball, to specialties like the Mr. Goodcents Combo, which features ham, bologna, salami and pepperoni.