Mr. Goodcents Franchise Systems Inc.
Subs, pastas, meals-to-go
Founded
1989
Franchising Since
1991 (27 Years)
Corporate Address
8997 Commerce Dr.
De Soto, KS 66018
CEO
Mike O'Toole
Parent Company
Mr. Goodcents Franchise Systems Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$211,432 - $431,843
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000 - $350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3.5%
Mr. Goodcents Franchise Systems Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
200-400 hours
Classroom Training:
30-40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10
The first Mr. Goodcents franchised location opened just 2 years later, and there are now more than 115 franchised restaurants nationwide. The locations offer dine-in, carry-out and delivery of salads, soup, pastas and submarine sandwiches ranging from traditional turkey, ham and cheese or meatball, to specialties like the Mr. Goodcents Combo, which features ham, bologna, salami and pepperoni.