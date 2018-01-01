Mr. Payroll Corp.
Check cashing, money orders, wire transfers, bill pay, ATM
About

Founded
1988
Franchising Since
1990 (28 Years)
Corporate Address
1600 W. 7th St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
CEO
Dan Feehan
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$68,800 - $328,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$10,000 - $10,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Classroom Training:
3 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2
Bio
Mr. Payroll was started in 1988 in Amarillo, Texas, to offer check-cashing services to customers who didn't have checking accounts. In 1990, Mr. Payroll began offering franchises. In 1994, it became an affiliate of Cash America, and today in addition to check cashing, Mr. Payroll locations also offer bill payments, money orders, money transfers and pre-paid debit cards.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $68,800 High - $328,000
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, West Virginia
