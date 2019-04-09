Muse Global
Early childhood education
Muse Global
Early childhood education

About
Founded

2006

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

16027 Venture Blvd., #301
Encino, CA 91436

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$432,125 - $2,204,325

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$250,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$50,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Financing Options

Muse Global has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Social media

SEO

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

up to 80 hours

Classroom Training:

80 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $432,125 High - $2,204,325
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
