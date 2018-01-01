My House Fitness Franchise Inc.
Personal and group training, boot camps, nutrition
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
1001 Town Plaza Ct., #201
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Initial Investment ⓘ
$115,445 - $213,298
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
My House Fitness Franchise Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Classroom Training:
1 weeks