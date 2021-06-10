Find out what franchise is right for you
Take the Quiz
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$175K - $315K
Units as of 2021
2
Jump to Franchising Overview
Take our free franchise matching quiz

Company Overview

About Nash + Tender

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Chicken
Founded
2019
Leadership
Jimmy Isali Sierra, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (0 years)
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
2 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
222 N. El Dorado St., #B1
Stockton, CA 95202
Corporate Address: Nash + Tender

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Nash + Tender franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$175,300 - $314,950
Net Worth Requirement
$25,000
Cash Requirement
$25,000
Royalty Fee
4-4.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Nash + Tender has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
70 hours
Classroom Training
10 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Nash + Tender landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to Nash + Tender.

Dunkin'

Dunkin'

Coffee, doughnuts, baked goods
Ranked #2
Learn More
InXpress

InXpress

Shipping services
Ranked #402
Request Info
Pet Wants

Pet Wants

Natural pet-food stores/delivery
Ranked #490
Request Info
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Fried chicken, seafood, biscuits
Ranked #4
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

Free Webinar | June 10: How This Pending Legislation Can Impact Your Business - PRO Act

Register for this webinar to hear Mark Siebert discuss some of the most detrimental provisions included in the 30-part PRO Act, what this means for you and your business, and how to avoid the dangers of this bill.

Entrepreneur Insider

Entrepreneur Insider

· 2 min read
News and Trends

Burger King Announces Donation Efforts to LGBTQ Organization, Taking a Jab at Chick-fil-A

Burger King aligns its new menu item with donation efforts for Pride month.

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

· 2 min read
Franchise

Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: Pet Supplies Plus

Jack Berry and Harry Shallop opened the first supermarket-style pet food and supply store in Redford, Mich., and today Pet Supplies Plus is in the top 25 of the Entrepreneur Franchise 500.

Franchises

5 Essential Elements Franchisees Need to Know about Their Franchise Agreement

If you are thinking about buying a franchise, give your full attention to the legal contract that connects you to the brand.

Manish Vakil

Manish Vakil

· 5 min read
Franchise 500

5 Affordable Franchises You Can Start for Less Than $10,000

You don't need to be rich to start your own business.

Matthew McCreary

Matthew McCreary

· 2 min read
Franchise 500

Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: Kumon Math and Reading Centers

The tutoring franchise is tops in industry and the No. 6 business on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500.

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing