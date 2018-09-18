National Property Inspections Inc.
Home and commercial property inspections
Founded
1987
Franchising Since
1987 (31 Years)
Corporate Address
9375 Burt, #201
Omaha, NB 68114
CEO
Roland Bates
Initial Investment ⓘ
$40,700 - $43,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$43,400 - $47,100
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$34,900 - $34,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
National Property Inspections Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
120 hours
Additional Training:
Optional field training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1
NPI offers computer-generated on-site inspection reports that meet standards set by the American Society of Home Inspectors and the National Association of Home Inspectors. Inspectors provide property inspections that include the foundation, roof, furnace, air conditioning, electrical system, plumbing, lots and grounds.