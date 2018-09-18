National Property Inspections Inc.
National Property Inspections Inc.
Home and commercial property inspections
About
Founded

1987

Franchising Since

1987 (31 Years)

Corporate Address

9375 Burt, #201
Omaha, NB 68114

CEO

Roland Bates

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$40,700 - $43,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$43,400 - $47,100

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$34,900 - $34,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8%

Financing Options

National Property Inspections Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

15% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Classroom Training:

120 hours

Additional Training:

Optional field training

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1

National Property Inspections Inc. is ranked #191 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Founded by Roland Bates in 1987, National Property Inspections Inc. (NPI) provides commercial and residential inspections, as well as government, insurance and corporate relocation inspections.

NPI offers computer-generated on-site inspection reports that meet standards set by the American Society of Home Inspectors and the National Association of Home Inspectors. Inspectors provide property inspections that include the foundation, roof, furnace, air conditioning, electrical system, plumbing, lots and grounds.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $40,700 High - $43,000
Units
+2.3%+5 UNITS (1 Year) +7.7%+16 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Updated: September 18th, 2018
