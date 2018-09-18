National Property Inspections Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

National Property Inspections Inc. is ranked #191 in the Franchise 500!

Bio Founded by Roland Bates in 1987, National Property Inspections Inc. (NPI) provides commercial and residential inspections, as well as government, insurance and corporate relocation inspections. NPI offers computer-generated on-site inspection reports that meet standards set by the American Society of Home Inspectors and the National Association of Home Inspectors. Inspectors provide property inspections that include the foundation, roof, furnace, air conditioning, electrical system, plumbing, lots and grounds.

Cost Initial Investment: Low - $40,700 High - $43,000

Units +2.3% +5 UNITS (1 Year) +7.7% +16 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)