Natura Sugaring Melt & Wax Spa

Hair removal, facials, spray tanning
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$172K - $293K
Units as of 2021
7 40.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Natura Sugaring Melt & Wax Spa

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Waxing, Tanning, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
Founded
2010
Parent Company
NWS Franchise Group Inc.
Leadership
Rafaela Chagas, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
12
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
7 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Instagram
Corporate Address
270 N. Federal Hwy.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33301
Corporate Address: Natura Sugaring Melt & Wax Spa

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Natura Sugaring Melt & Wax Spa franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$172,000 - $293,000
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Natura Sugaring Melt & Wax Spa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
16 hours
Classroom Training
15 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4-6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Natura Sugaring Melt & Wax Spa landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

