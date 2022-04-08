Find out what franchise is right for you
Company Overview

About Natural Life

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
CBD, Retail, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Founded
2018
Parent Company
Natural Life Franchise Corp.
Leadership
Gabriel Suarez, President

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
11 (as of 2022)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Instagram
Corporate Address
1704 Capitla Cir. N.E., #103
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Corporate Address: Natural Life

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Natural Life franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$198,430 - $303,500
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000 - $500,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000 - $100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Natural Life has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
3 hours
Classroom Training
14 hours
Additional Training
In Tallahassee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-4
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Natural Life landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
