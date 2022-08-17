Signing out of account, Standby...
This company's data may be out of date.
- 2022 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
N/A
- Unit data is unavailable
-
N/A
Company Overview
About Neighbor's Choice
- Leadership
- ,
Franchising Overview
Franchisor Information
- Corporate Address
-
3740 Colony Dr., #LL100
San Antonio, TX 78230
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Neighbor's Choice franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- No
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in franchise ownership like Neighbor's Choice? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
Franchise Brokers, Referral Consultants and Career Coaches Can Help You Find the Right Business Opportunity
2022 Franchise Supplier Rankings: Top Franchise Brokers, Referral Consultants, and Career Coaches
Now Is a Better Time Than Ever to Land This Type of Financing for Your Franchise
An economic perfect storm has created a flood of cash in the market.
The 50 Franchise Companies Doing the Most to Champion Diversity
As the franchise industry works to diversify its ranks, these brands have taken the lead—helping people from underrepresented groups achieve their franchising dreams.
What's It Like to Be the First U.S. Franchisee for a Successful International Franchise? This Miami Entrepreneur Is Finding Out.
Sergio Aguirre signed up to be the first stateside franchisee for the successful laundry franchise, Mr Jeff.
When This Dog Training Company Went Off-Course, The Owner Took a Time-Out. Here's How He Got It Back on All Fours.
Zoom Room CEO Mark Van Wye found the value of stepping back to reassess.
Looking For a Good Franchise Accountant? Here Are 15 Of The Top Firms.
2022 Franchise Supplier Rankings: Top Accounting Firms