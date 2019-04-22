NerdsToGo
About
Founded

2003

Franchising Since

2006 (13 Years)

Corporate Address

1250 Boston Post Rd.
Guilford, CT 06437

CEO

David Colella

Parent Company

GTN Capital

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$148,900 - $333,900

Net-worth Requirement

$300,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$40,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$75,000 - $100,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8%

Financing Options

NerdsToGo has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

5% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

40 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $148,900 High - $333,900
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

