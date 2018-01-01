Founded
1998
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
4250 Baker Rd., #350
Minnetonka, MN 55343
CEO
Ronald Olson
Parent Company
NTY Franchise Co.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$187,500 - $286,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000 - $80,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
$2K/yr.
New Uses has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 rebate on franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
4 days
Classroom Training:
16 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6