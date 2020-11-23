The New York Butcher Shoppe
Full-service butcher shops, prepared meals, groceries

The New York Butcher Shoppe
Full-service butcher shops, prepared meals, groceries

About
Founded

1999

Franchising Since

2003 (17 Years)

Corporate Address

2131 Woodruff Rd., #2100-128
Greenville, SC 29607

Leadership

Joseph Giordano, VP Corporate & Franchise Development

Parent Company

The New York Butcher Shoppe

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$200,000 - $385,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

to 4%

Financing Options

The New York Butcher Shoppe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

160 hours

Classroom Training:

8 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

2 - 3

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $200,000 High - $385,000
Units
+11.1%+0 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia
Updated: November 23rd, 2020
